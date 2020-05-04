DJ Khaled Freezes Up After Model Attempts To Turn His IG Live Into Quarantine Radio [VIDEO]

CLOSE
This woman must’ve mistaken DJ Khaled’s Instagram Live with Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio. DJ Khaled chose to go on Instagram live and was showing some #fanluv where he went live with one of his fans and it got real very quick. The young lady proceeded to start twerking and DJ Khaled tried his hardest to talk her out of the behavior but hot girl summer is NOT canceled!

He tried to talk her down from her thottery

