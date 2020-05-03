Megan Thee Stallion Shares Tribute To Her Mother, Holly Thomas On Her Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion has had a rather eventful week. She crossed off a bucket list dream by getting a feature from Beyoncé on her “Savage” remix and on Saturday, the H-Town Hottie took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late mother, Holly Thomas, on her birthday.

She captioned the image with a heartfelt message to her mother, who she thanked for all the support and guidance she gave the Houston rapper throughout her life.

“Happy birthday mama 💛💛💛 I miss you every day!” Megan wrote. “I know you’re watching over me rooting for me and keeping me going. I don’t have you physically here telling me what I should do so I’ve been trying to figure it out on my own remembering all the advice and lessons you’ve taught me before. You are such a strong woman and I promise to make you proud and be one too …”

In a follow-up post, Megan shared a video of Thomas playing the piano. “I was shook I didn’t even know my mom could play the piano! She was always teaching us something!”

Thomas passed away last March after a battle with brain cancer. Beyoncé as well honored Thomas by reposting the image on her website.

It almost seemed destined for the “Savage” remix to arrive when it did. Megan was so overcome by the moment that she had to share it with her fans on social media last Wednesday (April 29).

“My mama was a really huge fan of Beyoncé, she used to always make me watch Beyoncé stuff…,” she says in the clip while wiping away tears.

