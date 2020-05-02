CLOSE
Call Tyrone For Some Grits: Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Set To Battle On Instagram Live

We have seen a lot of notorious battles on social media during the pandemic. From the infamous Teddy Riley vs. Babyface (Part 1 and Part 2) to Johntá Austin vs. Ne-Yo–the music greats are giving us the content we need.

Now, (a battle many of us have been waiting for) Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will be joining in on the fun. It was announced Friday afternoon on Verzuz TV’s Instagram  page that the two will be live sharing hits on May 9.

Call Tyrone For Some Grits: Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Set To Battle On Instagram Live  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

erykah badu , jill scott

