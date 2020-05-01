CLOSE
Houston Strip Club Onyx Shut Down After Opening Back Up Overnight

 

It lasted all of fifteen minutes but Club Onyx became the first Houston-area nightlife spot to be raided by the Houston Police Department, hours after the state’s stay-at-home order was lifted.

The club was open back up to customers on Friday morning as a restaurant with “featured entertainers” but minutes later, both HPD and the fire marshal made entry into the club.

The police and fire marshal were trying to figure out if the club had the correct permits to operate as a full-service restaurant. Adult entertainment venues were not on the list of businesses allowed to reopen on Friday with the stay-at-home order expiring but club president Eric Langan said he had proper permits and would follow all the state guidelines and health recommendations of social distancing and maintaining hygiene.

All employees and entertainers had on masks and the state guideline stated that all restaurants maintained a 25% occupancy.

“I guess the DA decided they would take charges and press charges against me if I wouldn’t close tonight, and since we are so close to closing time, we are going to go ahead and pack up everybody’s food to go,” Langan said.

A strip club in Oregon managed to offer delivery and drive-thru food services with its club, a “Food 2-Go-Go” process.

