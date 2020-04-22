Dice Soho & Trill Sammy Form Trill Soho, Drop “Pull Up” Track [NEW MUSIC]

Dice Soho and Trill Sammy have been piecing together music for years, two Houston stars in the way that you become a neighborhood superstar off determination and a small piece of luck. Now they’re officially joining forces at Trill Soho and their first official offering, “Pull Up.”

We swear this video was made before social distancing was announced and everybody had to quarantine. Watch it in full below.

