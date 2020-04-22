CLOSE
Entertainment News
Lil Wayne To Launch Young Money Radio On Apple Music

Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances

Source: Brian Stukes / ON-SITEFOTOS

Lil Wayne is finally coming to Apple Music, but not in the way you think.

The legendary rapper announced on Wednesday the launch of Young Money Radio beginning on Friday night and he’s serving as the show’s very first host. The move follows in the footsteps of other artist-driven radio shows on the program such as DJ Khaled‘s We The Best Radio.

“I’ll have heavyweights calling in discussing sports, music, comedy… everything!” Wayne captioned on Instagram.

His jumping to Apple Music makes it official that all three of Young Money’s biggest artists, Nicki MinajDrake, and Wayne have shows on the platform. Drake launched OVO Sound Radio back in 2015, in the midst of his feud with Meek Mill. The show has been used as a springboard not only for Drake singles such as “Hotline Bling” and “One Dance” but mixes and more. Minaj launched Queen Radio August 2018 in the promotion of her Queen album and has since used it to not only air out grievances but indulge fans with all things related to her.

