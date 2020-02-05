CLOSE
Lil Wayne and Fiancé La’Tecia Thomas Show Off Matching Tattoos

“I met a very, very special person.”-Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's "Funeral" Album Release Party

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Lil Wayne and La’Tecia Thomas are engaged, but the two lovebirds decided to utilize a more permanent way to solidify their love.

After the surprise release of his latest album, Funeral, Weezy and Thomas appeared on social media with matching TNT tattoos. While Wayne opted for the TNT detonator to be inked on his cheek, the Australian model decided to get a stick of dynamite tattooed on her right ring finger.

As previously reported, the couple made their public debut at Wayne’s album release party in Miami on Saturday, posing for pictures and walking arm in arm. Lil Wayne also opened up about Thomas on his album, with tracks “Stop Playing with Me” and “Not Me”, rapping, “You know wifey from Australia / She said ‘Cheers mate’ / Then we toast and see how you ni**as tears taste.”

Although their official wedding date has yet to be disclosed, Weezy and Thomas were engaged last year after Lil Wayne proposed with a massive ring. When asked how the two met, Wayne revealed he slid into her DMs after seeing her on tv.

“I saw someone on TV and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to get in touch with this person,’” Wayne said in a recent interview. “I met a very, very special person.”

Check out the video recap of Weezy’s album release party for Funeral below.

 

Lil Wayne and Fiancé La’Tecia Thomas Show Off Matching Tattoos  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

