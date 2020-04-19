CLOSE
Too Cute: Blue Ivy’s Experiment Has Us All Proud

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

 

You see it and hear it even more now, Wash Your Hands!

A lifelong skill that should be used multiple times a day but for those that still don’t understand the importance, Blue Ivy is here to explain.

A video of a little girl, who is presented to be Blue Ivy, conducts a science experiment for viewers to show the effect soap has on germs. For those true to this hand washing lifestyle, Blue Ivy just makes you smile. See some of the twitter reactions:

 

Too Cute: Blue Ivy’s Experiment Has Us All Proud  was originally published on kysdc.com

