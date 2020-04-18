CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Don’t Like” Producer Young Chop Arrested Again For Violating Probation

The Chicago producer and Chief Keef affiliate is now a resident of Georgia.

Young Chop Mugshot

Source: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office / Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Young Chop has had an interesting few weeks that culminated into a couple of arrests, the most recent occurring two days ago this past Thursday (April 16). The Chicago producer, who now lives in Georgia, was arrested for the second time this month for violating his probation terms.

Local publication the Gwinnett Daily Post reports that Chop, real name Tyree Pitman, was arrested but officials have yet to reveal what led to the announcement of the probation violation charge. The 26-year-old producer is listed as a resident of Peachtree Corners, a suburb of Atlanta that rests northeast of the city.

Back on April 7, Chop was arrested for reckless conduct, driving without a license and for having expired tags, this after being seen on social media searching for 21 Savage in the rapper’s old neighborhood with Chop stoking the fires of the beef he first began on Instagram.

On February 26, Chop was arrested for a misdemeanor aggravated cruelty to animals-death charges. Chop also was seen on a home surveillance camera shooting a firearm at unknown assailants from the porch of his Georgia home.

Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

“Don’t Like” Producer Young Chop Arrested Again For Violating Probation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

young chop

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
“Don’t Like” Producer Young Chop Arrested Again For…
 4 hours ago
04.18.20
Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” Hits 1 Billion Mark On…
 10 hours ago
04.18.20
Your Kids Can Read Along With Michelle Obama
 11 hours ago
04.18.20
Ja Rule Says He Influenced 50 Cent Musically
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Here Is A List Of The Stay At…
 1 day ago
04.18.20
Beyonce’ Makes A Surprise Performance On “The Disney…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Ava DuVernay Launches $250,000 Grant Program For Minority…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Samsung’s Budget Smartphone, The Galaxy S10 Lite Launches…
 2 days ago
04.16.20
Mona Scott-Young Signs Copies Of Her New Book "Blurred Lines"
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 2 days ago
04.16.20
PlayStation 5 Consoles Reportedly Will Be Limited At…
 2 days ago
04.16.20
Future Adds ‘Purple Reign’ Mixtape To Streaming Services
 2 days ago
04.16.20
10 items
The Best Moments From Jhene Aiko & Big…
 3 days ago
04.16.20
15 items
Chadwick Boseman’s Thin Appearance On IG Has People…
 3 days ago
04.16.20
You Care: Nicki Minaj Is Still Married Despite…
 3 days ago
04.15.20
Big Sean Checks 2 Chainz Over Comments That…
 3 days ago
04.15.20
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Shiny Ass Shirts Have…
 3 days ago
04.15.20
Photos
Close