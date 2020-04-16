CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who Say He Adopted Her At 15 And Married Her When She Was 17 [WATCH]

Mona Scott-Young Signs Copies Of Her New Book "Blurred Lines"

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Drama, Love & Hip-Hop and all – Kirk Frost and Rasheeda‘s marriage has stood the test of time for 20 years. However, the internet can be a giant rumor mill of conspiracy theories and more and the latest one? That Kirk not only adopted Rasheeda when she was 15 but married her at 17 … when he was 30.

Well … leave it to Kirk and Rasheeda to jump in and not only defend their marriage (again) but defend themselves against this wild ass rumor.

For the record, Kirk decided to make an entire video knocking down the rumors.

“For all the people who’s minding MY business. First of all, I ain’t f*cking adopted Rasheeda,” he says in the clip. “Since ya’ll on some stupid sh*t, I’m not interested in adopting Rasheeda. I would definitely not be marrying no one…at 17? And I’m 31? Grow up.”

He added, “For the record, I’m not going to tell nobody’s age, but trust me I’m not interested in marrying a f*cking minor.”

Watch the video below.

RELATED: Hi Haters: Happily Married Rasheeda Frost Says Kirk Critics “Could Never Wear Her Shoes” Or Last 5 Minutes Married

RELATED: Rumor: Did Kirk Frost Tap Rasheeda When She Was Just a Minor?

RELATED: Kirk Frost Gets Out Of Paternity Drama On Technicality

Kirk Frost , Rasheeda

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mona Scott-Young Signs Copies Of Her New Book "Blurred Lines"
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 3 hours ago
04.16.20
PlayStation 5 Consoles Reportedly Will Be Limited At…
 4 hours ago
04.16.20
Future Adds ‘Purple Reign’ Mixtape To Streaming Services
 6 hours ago
04.16.20
10 items
The Best Moments From Jhene Aiko & Big…
 7 hours ago
04.16.20
15 items
Chadwick Boseman’s Thin Appearance On IG Has People…
 8 hours ago
04.16.20
You Care: Nicki Minaj Is Still Married Despite…
 22 hours ago
04.15.20
Big Sean Checks 2 Chainz Over Comments That…
 23 hours ago
04.15.20
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Shiny Ass Shirts Have…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Lifetime Releases Official Trailer For Salt-N-Pepa Biopic
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Plot Twist: Jussie Smollett Allegedly Hooked Up With…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Apple Finally Unveils Its Second-Generation iPhone SE, Will…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Cardi B Chops It Up With Bernie Sanders…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Essence Festival 2020 Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Kanye West Covers ‘GQ’ Mag, Talks Kobe &…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Funny, Foolish, Foul: The Wildest Moments From Tory…
 2 days ago
04.14.20
15 items
Wiz Khalifa Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of ‘Kush &…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Photos
Close