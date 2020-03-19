Hi Haters: Happily Married Rasheeda Frost Says Kirk Critics “Could Never Wear Her Shoes” Or Last 5 Minutes Married

Bossip Staff

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have crossed the 20-year milestone together as married people and from a distance, this is something to absolutely marvel at. Unfortunately for these two, they’ve faced tons of criticism because of their marital issues being put on flat screens for nearly a decade. There’s been repeat infidelity, an extramarital child and lots of tears displayed to the public from The Frosts shown on ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’.

Every season, there’s been a new reason for fans to drag the couple on tv. Welp, Rasheeda is not blind. She sees all the negative comments and she thinks her critics have no clue what it’s like to last in a relationship. She even takes a little dig at the folks who have no clue what it’s like to even have a spouse for five minutes, let alone 20 years.

In a recent interview with Essence, Rasheeda says:

“I’m going to be honest with you — a lot of times, people who speak on that could never wear my shoes. A lot of women haven’t even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can’t speak on the decisions that I make,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s my life. And I never let anybody’s opinion sway me in a direction. All I did is pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes it, don’t follow me and don’t leave any comments. Something you deal with might be something I wouldn’t deal with, but it’s not for me to tell you what to do.”

