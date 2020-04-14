CLOSE
Ciara, Russell Wilson Reveal They’re Having A Baby Boy

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Source: David Crotty / Getty

It’s a boy for Russell Wilson and Ciara!

The couple revealed the sex of their second child together in a sweet video posted on social media on Tuesday. Ciara, along with daughter Sienna and son Future from a previous relationship stood side-by-side as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife held air cannons.

“What do you want it to be?” Russell asks Future, who tells him “a boy.” Soon as Ciara and Russell pop the cannons, blue smoke filled the air. Ciara then asks both Sienna and Future what color it was. “Blue!” Future exclaims before realizing he’s about to be a big brother to a little boy before running off.

Ciara revealed that she was indeed pregnant back in Janauary. Watch the adorable video below!

Ciara, Russell Wilson Reveal They’re Having A Baby Boy  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Ciara , russell wilson

