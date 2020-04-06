CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hasn’t Been Home A Second & Is Already Trolling…Himself

If you can't laugh at yourself...

Much to the dismay of many, Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially a free man (sort of) and while he gets to finish his sentence from the comfort of his own home, don’t expect him to immediately hop on social media as not only are the streets watching, but so are the feds.

TMZ is reporting that though there isn’t any restrictions on his use of social media, the rainbow haired dime dropper has promised to not revert back to his infamous trolling ways as he knows he has a huge target on his back with no Trey Nine Bloods around to hold him down. With 5 years of federally supervised probation still ahead of him, don’t expect the government’s star witness to get out of pocket regardless of the shade thrown at him from his rap peers or fans.

While 69’s probation officer will be monitoring everything Tekashi posts on social media, we’re told 6ix9ine will not post anything inflammatory and will use his discretion and common sense when he uses social media.

Tekashi will instead be using social media to promote his upcoming music (yes, he still thinks he’ll be landing on top of the Billboard charts).

Still, this past Sunday Tekashi’s did return to social media to troll his damn self as he dropped a comment under a post which informed everyone that the Mayor of Los Angeles was offering reward money to anyone willing to “snitch” on businesses violating LA’s Stay-At-Home order.

“Coming to the rescue,” Tekashi commented under the post.

Well, at least he still seems to have his sense of humor.

While we doubt Tekashi will make a triumphant return to the rap scene given his now established reputation as a snitch, this new generation of Hip-Hop fans can up and decide Tekashi did the right thing and once again make him the hottest rapper in the game. You never know with generation Z.

Photos
Close