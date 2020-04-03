CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Reveals She Went To The E.R.; Donates 20K Meals To NYC Hospitals

No corona over here okurrr.

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B is probably counting her blessings more than ever. She recently had a health scare but thankfully everything turned to be a-okay.

HipHopDX is reporting that the Bronx bombshell wasn’t feeling well this week. Naturally she thought the worst and made a quick trip to the emergency on Tuesday, March 31. In a now deleted tweet she shared more details about her concerns. “Honestly cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for 4 days I went to the ER last night and I’m feeling way better,” she wrote. “Hopefully tomorrow I will feel nomore pain.”

On Thursday, April 2 during her Instagram she theorized that her illness might be attributed to her diet and the types of food she has been eating to her stomach pains. Bardi also shared that she was dealing with vomiting and thus lost weight during this short time. Thankfully her publicist informed her that she is COVID-19 free. “Today my publicist hit me up like, ‘Oh, I just wanted to tell you like ain’t nothing coronavirus-related or something,” she said. “Thank God.”

While the experience might have shell-shocked her, it did encourage her to support those who were there for her in her time of need. According to TMZ Belcalis has donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN; a plant-based, vegan meal supplement drink to New York City medical staffers. The gesture aims to help feed these essential workers as they continue to treat patients on the front line. OWYN has also pledged to donated to other medical facilities throughout the New York metropolitan area.

View this post on Instagram

We are all in this together.

A post shared by OWYN (@liveowyn) on

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Cardi B Reveals She Went To The E.R.; Donates 20K Meals To NYC Hospitals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Reveals She Went To The E.R.;…
 3 hours ago
04.03.20
Playboy Carti - Astroworld Festival 2019
Playboy Carti Arrested In Georgia On Drug, Gun…
 4 hours ago
04.03.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 6 hours ago
04.03.20
DaBaby Pulls Up On Childhood Crush Raven Symone…
 9 hours ago
04.03.20
20 items
DJ Duffey Twerking On Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live…
 21 hours ago
04.02.20
5 itemsTekashi 69 performs
Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus,…
 23 hours ago
04.02.20
Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
O.J. Simpson Says ‘Tiger King”s Carole Baskin Did…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Megan Thee Stallion Has Something To Say About…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Ari Lennox Hilariously Claps Back At Snoop Dogg…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Might Become A Free Man Today…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
20 items
Scott Storch Vs. Mannie Fresh Instagram Live Beat…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Chuck D & Flavor Flav Announce New Public…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Snoop Dogg Gets Dragged For Telling Singer Ari…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Diddy Prays For Forgiveness And A Cure For…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Photos
Close