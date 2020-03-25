CLOSE
All Harris County Toll Roads Are Free For The Next 30 Days

Skyline Of Houston Texas From Modern Chrome Curved Bars On Post Oak Blvd Showing New Building.

Source: Education Images / Getty

I’m going to have a really smooth ride home after work tonight. All Harris County Toll Roads have been suspended until April 29. That really helps take the load off of essential workers. Its already stressful enough dealing with this Coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be able to get through it successfully and bounce back if we continue to follow the rules that are leaders and medical professionals are implementing.

Continue to stay safe. Don’t leave the house unless you absolutely have to. For more information and updates, text the word “Coronavirus” to the number 60796.

