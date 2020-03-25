CLOSE
NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Mom In Medically Induced Coma Due To COVID-19 [VIDEO]

Karl-Anthony Towns On The Sideline

Source: (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) / (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Karl-Anthony Towns is the latest NBA star to come out and be vocal about staying cautious regarding COVID-19. But unlike others in the league who’ve been diagnosed with the virus, Towns’ fight is even more personal.

Late Tuesday night, Towns revealed on social media that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, was currently hooked to a respirator to assist her breathing after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and she was also in a medically induced coma.

“Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines,” he captioned in the heartbreaking video. “Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.”

Towns’ message joins those of hundreds, if not millions across the globe urging that people take the disease seriously and take precaution in regards to self-quarantining and more. Earlier Tuesday, Slim Thug revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and urged people to do the same, even after he told fans and friends that he heeded the orders of city officials by social distancing and only traveling to the grocery store.

