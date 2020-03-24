CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Harris County Issues Stay At Home-Work Safe Order

Houston Downtown Aerial at Sunset, Angled View with Highway

Source: Davel5957 / Getty

Harris County Judge Lina Hildago officially issued a stay at home order on Tuesday, closing businesses and restricting movement for citizens in Harris County. The order is to take effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 24 and expire on April 3.

Essential businesses include grocery stores and pharmacies. Churches will be limited to online-only services while parks will remain open, except for highly populated areas such as playgrounds and basketball courts.

The order is the strictest yet from Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner, a week after they closed bars and clubs and ordered restaurants to do take out only options.  Calling this a public health crisis, Turner urged that this was a public health crisis that must be taken seriously.

RELATED: Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates &amp; Info

RELATED: 10 Celebs Live Streaming To Keep You Occupied During #Coronavirus Social Distancing

This is a developing story.

coronavirus

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mo’Nique Admits To Choosing Being Famous Over A…
 3 hours ago
03.24.20
Cardi B Think Celebs Are Being Paid To…
 16 hours ago
03.24.20
11 items
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To…
 21 hours ago
03.23.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…
 23 hours ago
03.23.20
Gwyneth Paltrow & Jhené Aiko Talk Coping During…
 23 hours ago
03.23.20
A List of 30 Creative Ways To Beat…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Cynthia Bailey Says She Feels Fine After Filming…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Drake Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Hanging with…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Experts Are Predicting a Baby Boom Due to…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Welcome to the World! Mike Epps and Wife…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Magic City Atlanta Will Soon Roll Out Virtual…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Bun B’s Wife Queenie Confronts Racist Who Used…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Azriel Clary Apologizes To Family, Shares Message Of…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Out Of Jail Early Because…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For…
 2 days ago
03.22.20
Photos
Close