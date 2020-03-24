Harris County Issues Stay At Home-Work Safe Order

Harris County Judge Lina Hildago officially issued a stay at home order on Tuesday, closing businesses and restricting movement for citizens in Harris County. The order is to take effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 24 and expire on April 3.
Essential businesses include grocery stores and pharmacies. Churches will be limited to online-only services while parks will remain open, except for highly populated areas such as playgrounds and basketball courts.
The order is the strictest yet from Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner, a week after they closed bars and clubs and ordered restaurants to do take out only options. Calling this a public health crisis, Turner urged that this was a public health crisis that must be taken seriously.
RELATED: Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic
RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates & Info
RELATED: 10 Celebs Live Streaming To Keep You Occupied During #Coronavirus Social Distancing
This is a developing story.