Harris County Issues Stay At Home-Work Safe Order

Harris County Judge Lina Hildago officially issued a stay at home order on Tuesday, closing businesses and restricting movement for citizens in Harris County. The order is to take effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 24 and expire on April 3.

Essential businesses include grocery stores and pharmacies. Churches will be limited to online-only services while parks will remain open, except for highly populated areas such as playgrounds and basketball courts.

BREAKING: I've just issued a Stay Home-Work Safe Order for Harris County residents effective midnight tonight. Folks should stay home except for essential needs. This moment in history will define our future. History will say we prioritized human life. pic.twitter.com/Wnn22uZXNq — Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) March 24, 2020

The order is the strictest yet from Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner, a week after they closed bars and clubs and ordered restaurants to do take out only options. Calling this a public health crisis, Turner urged that this was a public health crisis that must be taken seriously.

🚨 Stay home, work safe order issued for Harris County. This means we should all stay home unless our jobs are essential. 🚨 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

We currently have 24 cases in the city of Houston. The steps were are taking is to reduce the chances of it becoming 2,400 cases or 24,000 cases. –Mayor Turner #StayAtHomeOrder #FlattenTheCurve — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

This is a developing story.

