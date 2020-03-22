DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party In The World [VIDEO]

There’s been a little light in the midst of all this quarantining and social distancing. Earlier this week, NYC’s DJ D-NIce started up Club Quarantine, a play on his traditional #HomeSchool live DJ set on his Instagram account. Doing a live mix from his kitchen, D-Nice somehow has gotten the wildest collection of celebrities to pull up and listen to him mix.
During his Saturday night set, the likes of Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Oprah, Rihanna, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and more pulled up on D-Nice’s IG, just as Drake, Diddy, Erykah Badu, Janet Jackson, and others pulled up on Friday night.
It’s more of a second act for D-Nice. As a rapper, he broke through with Boogie Down Productions and released the popular single “Call Me D-Nice,” in the early 1990s as well as producing the posse cut “Self Destruction” in 1989. Even NASA has pulled up to tell D-Nice and his audience of 85,000 people and growing that this party was out of this world.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected. From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me. Thank you to all of the artists that popped in to show love. Al B. Sure, Andre Harrell, Angie Martinez, Anthony Hamilton, Beverly Bond, Bevy Smith, Big Daddy Kane, Bink, Black Thought, Bun B, Chris Spencer, Common, Damien Hall, Dave Chappelle, Deborah Cox, Debra Lee, DJ Camilo, DJ Cassidy, DJ Clark Kent, DJ Goldfinger, DJ Tony Touch, Donald Faison, Dres, Dule Hill, Erick Sermon, Estelle, Fab 5 Freddy, Fat Joe, Ghostface, Grand Puba, Jairobi White, Jazmyn Simon, Jermaine Dupri, Jill Scott, Jim Jones, Joe Budden, John Legend, Jonathan Mannion, Kardinal Official, Kenny Burns, Kenny Smith, Kevin Liles, Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe, Lennox Lewis, Letoya Luckett, LL Cool J, Louise Hazel, Mary J. Blige, Maseo, MC Lyte, Michael Ealy, Michael Rapaport, Michelle Wolf, Naomi Campbell, Nile Rodgers, Omar Dorsey, Oneal McKnight, Posdonus, Royale Watkins, Russell Simmons, Sophia Chang, Spice Adams, Spinderella, Stretch Armstrong, Swin Cash, Tank, Tasha Smith, Teddy Riley, Tobe Nwigwe, Zab Judah, and more. Class resumes today at 2pm pst. Please tell your friends. #BrandNice #dnicehomeschool
Join the party via D-Nice’s Instagram and stay locked for more up to the minute coronavirus coverage.
RELATED: D-Nice On His Nickname: “I Wasn’t Even A Good Beatbox!” [EXCLUSIVE]