Here’s A List Of Stores Opening Early For Senior Citizens

Here are a few stores that have decided to let senior citizens shop an hour early before other customers. The hour has been dubbed “Senior Shopping Hour.” Here are a list of the stores and their opening times for “Senior Shopping Hour.”

Via Abc13.com

Walmart – Every Tuesday morning 6AM – 7AM starting Tuesday, March 24.

Target – Every Wednesday morning one hour before the store opens.

Food Town – Everyday 7AM – 8AM

Dollar General – Everyday during the first hour of operations.

Whole Foods Market – Everyday one hour before store opens.

Must bring your government- issued state ID or Texas driver’s license to enter.

Must bring your government- issued state ID or Texas driver’s license to enter.

Also On 97.9 The Box: