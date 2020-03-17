Houston Bars Ordered To Close, HISD To Close Until April 10 Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Since the coronavirus began impacting local area schools and businesses, we’ve been keeping you updated on what’s going on, what’s been canceled and more. Here’s the latest.

Following the lead of big cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, Harris County Judge Lina Hildalgo announced on Monday (Mar. 16) that all bars and clubs are required to close for 15 days, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The restrictions apply to venues in Houston and throughout the rest of the county.

On Monday (Mar. 16), HISD announced that school would not return in session at the end of March. Instead, they’ve extended the district-wide closure until mid-April.

#HISD has extended its districtwide closure through Fri. (4/10). The district is scheduled to reopen on Mon. (4/13). The district will re-evaluate on Mon. (4/6) to determine whether a longer closure beyond 4/10 is necessary. Updates available at https://t.co/PCjq3QkzUB pic.twitter.com/wbEZjafWnl — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) March 16, 2020

Both moves come as city governments across the country have made plans to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. As of Monday, there were 29 confirmed cases in the Houston area and city officials believe that number is expected to grow due to limited testing capabilities at the moment.

Closing bars and restaurants deal a blow to not only businesses who were expecting to rake in plenty of business and money during the St. Patrick’s Day events on March 17 but also bar workers who are now temporarily without jobs for the next two weeks.

