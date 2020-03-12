CLOSE
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At Exactly The Right Time & Sales Are Up 3,000 Percent

Coronavirus fears continue to rise as seemingly every industry in the nation has started to cancel huge events–including the NBA postponing the season and Live Nation cancelling every tour on their roster–but one thing that hasn’t halted is the sale of cleaning supplies while paranoid people stock up.

Soulja Boy, who always has a way of making some money, somehow found himself in the soap game at exactly the right time–which is just so very Soulja Boy.

According to reports from TMZ, sources close to the rapper say he’s invested in a company called The Soap Shop, which, you guessed it, sells soap. Soulja went in on a franchise location in Mississippi last year along with his manager, CEO Miami Mike. The rapper-turner entrepreneur is reportedly trying to diversify and heard it was a good investment opportunity–but as we know now, it turned out to be an even better investment than anyone could have thought.

The publication’s sources say The Soap Shop has gone from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to well over 3,000-plus cleaning products in the last 2 months, which is almost a 3,000 percent increase. Soulja and Mike’s specific Soap Shop location is seeing similar results. 

While it’s not exactly great to congratulate someone for cashing in on public panic, Soulja’s soap venture actually benefits the youth. The rapper linked his Soap Shop location to a charity called Bubbles for Cash. For that partnership, children sell his soap products via fundraising, and most of that money goes right back into the community to fund programs and services for those same kids.

You can check out Soulja Boy’s Breakfast Club interview down below to hear more about the company:

https://youtu.be/nu-uFecyB-Q

Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At Exactly The Right Time & Sales Are Up 3,000 Percent  was originally published on globalgrind.com

