Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off A Night In The Studio For “Captain Hook” [VIDEO]

“I’m a rapper, not no motherf*ckin model.”

Here’s one thing we do know about SUGA, Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest release — there are visuals a plenty for it. First was “B.I.T..C.H.” that dropped the same night the EP dropped and now Meg has shared the self-directed “Captain Hook” video.

Centered around a manic night in the studio, Thee Stallion attempts to run through a session but it gets overtaken by friends, shirtless dudes, a random Yella Beezy, liquor, twerking and then some. Oh and your homegirls hyping you up saying “Write it like this!”

Watch the video below.

