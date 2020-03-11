CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off A Night In The Studio For “Captain Hook” [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion celebrating her 25th birthday during NBA All Star / Shareif Ziyadat

“I’m a rapper, not no motherf*ckin model.”

Here’s one thing we do know about SUGAMegan Thee Stallion‘s latest release — there are visuals a plenty for it. First was “B.I.T..C.H.” that dropped the same night the EP dropped and now Meg has shared the self-directed “Captain Hook” video.

Centered around a manic night in the studio, Thee Stallion attempts to run through a session but it gets overtaken by friends, shirtless dudes, a random Yella Beezy, liquor, twerking and then some. Oh and your homegirls hyping you up saying “Write it like this!”

Watch the video below.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SUGA’ + “B.I.T.C.H.” Video Is Out And The Hotties Are Here For It [VIDEO]

RELATED: Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s Treated In The Industry &amp; More On ‘First Take’ [VIDEO]

megan thee stallion , suga

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Our Favorite #FlipTheSwitch Challenges From TikTok
 8 hours ago
03.11.20
Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 11 hours ago
03.11.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…
 12 hours ago
03.11.20
Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support…
 13 hours ago
03.11.20
Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls…
 14 hours ago
03.11.20
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 14 hours ago
03.11.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times…
 15 hours ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 1 day ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
5 items
Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Sanitizer To…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Oprah Interviews Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Backlash:…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real,…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Jussie Smollett Loses Court Battle To Have New…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Around To Registering As…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
NFL and 2K Announce Partnership To Produce Multiple…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close