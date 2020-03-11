CLOSE
Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls His Apology “Insincere”

A certain rapper may need anger management.

Vewtopia Music Festival 2020 - Day 2

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Over the weekend, footage hit the Internets of DaBaby winding up and slapping a woman he felt got too close to his personal space during a club date in Tampa. The victim has ripped the “Bop” rapper’s apology as insincere.

Tyronesha Laws was on the receiving end of the brutal slap, and told TMZ why she thinks DaBaby’s mea culpa left much to be desired. Part of the issue is a post the rapper posted of a skit making fun of the incident.

“I don’t feel like he was sincere with the apology,” she said, after referencing the Michael Blackson skit DaBaby posted. “I was embarrassed. I got people calling me, writing me on Instagram through fake pages… My daughter is waking up in the middle of the night crying [after] overhearing me on the phone with my lawyer talking about the situation. It’s hateful.”

On Saturday (March 6), DaBaby laid down the hand of God in Tampa after having a phone tapping his face. But the kicker is the woman he slapped isn’t the one who accidentally hit him with said phone.

Laws insisted on getting a police report and her lawyers are in contact with DaBaby’s. We’ll go out on the limb and say you can expect a healthy settlement in her favor.

Recently, DaBaby posted video of himself having a good time interacting with fans in Grand Rapids. Be careful with that Coronavirus out here bruh.

Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls His Apology “Insincere”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

