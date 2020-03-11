CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support Payment Delinquency

The jig continues.

Source: Credit: WENN

Pras’ financial struggles continue to get worse. He was recently booked for nonpayment of his court mandated payments for his son.

Page Six is reporting that The Fugees founder had a bad time when he appeared before a judge earlier on Monday, March 9. According to paperwork the rapper was arrested for failing to prove he made a payment towards his child support agreement. The mother of his child and now ex-girlfriend Angela Severiano claims he owes over $125,000 dollars in payments.

In what has to be the worst struggle move of the year thus far, Michel tried to prove that he sent over some monies via a vague tracking number. But when the tracking number was actually entered into the courier’s system nothing came up. “If I didn’t do it, I wouldn’t say it happened,” Pras tried to explain his way out of the situation. “That’s not what I consider proof. You do not even know what day it was sent,” the judge responded.

It seems Manhattan Family Court Judge Carol Goldstein spotted the very obvious jig and ordered he be handcuffed. She proceeded to address his lawyer Samuel Feldman. “I understand that your client believes that somebody posted the money. The tracking number doesn’t work. He is asking for additional time. I will direct an undertaking of $5,000,” He will be held on a $5,000 bond until a hearing which is scheduled for next week.

Pras claims that the only reason he fell behind on payments is because the feds seized over $74 million dollars of his money when he was charged with campaign-finance violations connected to President Obama’s 2012 re-election. He has pleaded innocent in that case as well but #GoodLuckWithThat.

Photo: TRY CW/WENN.com

Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support Payment Delinquency  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Pras

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 1 hour ago
03.11.20
Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support…
 3 hours ago
03.11.20
Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls…
 4 hours ago
03.11.20
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 4 hours ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 16 hours ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 20 hours ago
03.11.20
5 items
Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat…
 21 hours ago
03.11.20
Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Sanitizer To…
 21 hours ago
03.10.20
Oprah Interviews Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Backlash:…
 22 hours ago
03.10.20
City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real,…
 22 hours ago
03.10.20
Jussie Smollett Loses Court Battle To Have New…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Around To Registering As…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NFL and 2K Announce Partnership To Produce Multiple…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NBA Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girl Bullied…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
8 items
Sanaa Lathan Stuns In The Sun, Drops Sexy…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Nelly Reportedly Bringing Back Apple Bottoms: Here’s Some…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close