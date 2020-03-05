CLOSE
News
HomeNewsH-Town

Port Arthur Man Sentenced To A Month In Jail For Licking Blue Bell Ice Cream In Store

Blue Bell Creameries, neon sign.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 180 days probation after he was caught licking ice cream in a Blue Bell carton at a Walmart store in 2019.

Judge Terrance Holmes sentenced 24-year-old D’Adrien Anderson and also required him to complete 100 hours of community service, pay a $1,000 fine and restitution in the amount of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries, per the district attorney.

According to police, Anderson posted a video to social media of himself licking ice cream from a Blue Bell carton and then placing it back in a supermarket freezer, similar to that of other individuals who filmed similar acts across the country.

He was arrested on a criminal mischief warrant which could have netted him a year in jail and $4,000 fine.

Anderson was arrested on a warrant charging criminal mischief, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Store surveillance cameras showed the man finally took out the Blue Bell ice cream from the freezer and purchased it, which wasn’t captured in the social video. But, the Port Arthur Walmart where the incident took place was forced dump all of its Blue Bell ice cream at a “considerable cost”.

RELATED: Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking Their Ice Cream And Returning To Store Freezer

RELATED: Yuck! Woman Licks Inside Of Blue Bell Ice Cream Tub Before Returning It To Store Freezer [VIDEO]

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tisha Campbell Still Holding Out Hope For That…
 1 hour ago
03.05.20
Miami Authorities Drop Battery Charge Against DaBaby, Still…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
Power Winter Block Party
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s…
 5 hours ago
03.05.20
Tavis Smiley Has To Pay PBS $1.5 Million…
 7 hours ago
03.05.20
Guess Which Rapper Tried To Date Friends Melyssa…
 7 hours ago
03.05.20
Some Guy From WorldStar Flew In Full Bodysuit…
 9 hours ago
03.05.20
#FreeTheStallion: Judge Sides With Megan Thee Stallion, Denies…
 9 hours ago
03.05.20
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Suga’ Release Date Despite…
 24 hours ago
03.04.20
13 items
Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline!
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failure…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Rap Snacks To Give The Notorious B.I.G. His…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Meet The Milwaukee Father And Daughter That Inspired…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
NeNe Calls Kandi ‘Fake’ For THIS #RHOA Moment
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Model Slick Woods Gets Nipsey Hussle Face Tattoo
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close