Port Arthur Man Sentenced To A Month In Jail For Licking Blue Bell Ice Cream In Store

A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 180 days probation after he was caught licking ice cream in a Blue Bell carton at a Walmart store in 2019.

Judge Terrance Holmes sentenced 24-year-old D’Adrien Anderson and also required him to complete 100 hours of community service, pay a $1,000 fine and restitution in the amount of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries, per the district attorney.

According to police, Anderson posted a video to social media of himself licking ice cream from a Blue Bell carton and then placing it back in a supermarket freezer, similar to that of other individuals who filmed similar acts across the country.

He was arrested on a criminal mischief warrant which could have netted him a year in jail and $4,000 fine.

Store surveillance cameras showed the man finally took out the Blue Bell ice cream from the freezer and purchased it, which wasn’t captured in the social video. But, the Port Arthur Walmart where the incident took place was forced dump all of its Blue Bell ice cream at a “considerable cost”.

