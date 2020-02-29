Watch Roddy Ricch’s Video For “The Box”

The no. 1 song in America and soundtrack to numerous TikToks, parodies, mutli-instrument moments and more now has an official video.

Roddy Ricch started off the weekend by debuting the official video for “The Box” off his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album that has dominated the charts since its release in 2019. The song is currently in the middle of a sizeable streak atop the Billboard Hot 100 as the No. 1 song in the country and with the music video out, don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

“I actually was in New York with [my team] in the studio recording and really just finishing up the album. I think [‘The Box’] was like the second song I had made that night,” he told Billboard last month. “It was like six in the morning – it was real late – and I had just been going crazy. I finally made that song, and niggas thought I was crazy when I had made the little door sound. But it all came together. I mean, honestly, ‘The Box’ was like the last song I had made. I ain’t even put too much thought into it. I put it on there at number two, because it just bangs. The 808s hit so hard.”

