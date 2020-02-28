Jhené Aiko Shares “Happiness Over Everything” Video Feat. Miguel & Future + Shares Tour Dates [WATCH]

Jhené Aiko is busy prepping the release of her Chilombo album with the release of a brand new song and video. “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” features Future and Miguel and the video itself scales everything down to a simple kickback.

If it sounds familiar, yes, it’s the same “H.O.E.” from Jhené’s sailing soul(s) project way back in 2011 with Gucci Mane and Miguel with just a bit of an update to it.

Additionally, Jhené is going on tour to support her upcoming album with Queen Naija supporting her on select dates. It includes a Houston date on May 20! Tickets go on sale to the public starting next Friday.

JHENE AIKO – THE MAGIC HOUR TOUR

May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre

May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall

May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage

May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa

May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National

May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works

May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre

May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live

May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *

May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore

May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater

May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center

May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory

May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center

May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom

May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre

May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre

Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl

Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park

Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom

Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield

Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live

Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre

Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic

Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall

Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz

Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore

Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *

