CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Jhené Aiko Shares “Happiness Over Everything” Video Feat. Miguel & Future + Shares Tour Dates [WATCH]

Box Springfest 2018

Source: Grundy / Kevin / Odyssey / TheBoxHouston

Jhené Aiko is busy prepping the release of her Chilombo album with the release of a brand new song and video. “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” features Future and Miguel and the video itself scales everything down to a simple kickback.

If it sounds familiar, yes, it’s the same “H.O.E.” from Jhené’s sailing soul(s) project way back in 2011 with Gucci Mane and Miguel with just a bit of an update to it.

RELATED: Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her Daughter

RELATED: [RECAP] 97.9 The Box Springfest With Jhene Aiko And Ella Mai

RELATED: [WATCH] Jhene Aiko Drops Two Different Looks For “Never Call Me”

Additionally, Jhené is going on tour to support her upcoming album with Queen Naija supporting her on select dates. It includes a Houston date on May 20! Tickets go on sale to the public starting next Friday.

JHENE AIKO  – THE MAGIC HOUR TOUR

May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre

May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall

May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage

May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa

May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National

May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works

May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre

May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live

May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *

May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore

May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater

May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center

May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory

May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center

May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom

May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre

May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre

Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl

Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park

Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom

Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield

Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live

Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre

Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic

Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall

Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz

Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore

Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *

chilombo , Jhene Aiko

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tyler Perry And Family Demand Second Autopsy For…
 4 hours ago
02.28.20
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 6 hours ago
02.28.20
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti Launch 2nd Lawsuit Against Mississippi…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
Thirsty Throwback: 10 Ladies From 90s/00s Who Are…
 20 hours ago
02.27.20
14 items
Snoop Dogg Says He Abused His Power With…
 22 hours ago
02.28.20
Boosie Addresses His Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 23 hours ago
02.27.20
Couple Creates App To Find Black-Owned Restaurants
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Candyman x Jordan Peele
A Horror Classic Comes Back To Life In…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Armed Robber Steals 3 Pairs Of Travis Scott…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
H.E.R Launching Sunglasses Collection
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Nicki Minaj Apologizes For Kenneth Petty’s Rude Actions…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
10 items
“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
We TV Hosts An Exclusive Screening Of "Power, Influence, & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def"
Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3”…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Eminem Launches Social Media #GodzillaChallenge
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Jordan Peele Offers Fans First Look At New…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close