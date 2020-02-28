Jhené Aiko Shares “Happiness Over Everything” Video Feat. Miguel & Future + Shares Tour Dates [WATCH]

Jhené Aiko is busy prepping the release of her Chilombo album with the release of a brand new song and video. “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” features Future and Miguel and the video itself scales everything down to a simple kickback.
If it sounds familiar, yes, it’s the same “H.O.E.” from Jhené’s sailing soul(s) project way back in 2011 with Gucci Mane and Miguel with just a bit of an update to it.
Additionally, Jhené is going on tour to support her upcoming album with Queen Naija supporting her on select dates. It includes a Houston date on May 20! Tickets go on sale to the public starting next Friday.
JHENE AIKO – THE MAGIC HOUR TOUR
May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre
May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall
May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage
May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa
May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National
May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *
May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *
May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works
May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre
May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live
May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *
May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore
May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater
May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center
May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory
May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center
May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom
May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre
May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre
Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl
Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park
Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom
Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield
Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live
Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre
Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic
Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall
Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz
Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore
Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *