CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Nokio Exits Dru Hill, Group Now Sisqo And Two Members Of Playa [VIDEO]

Nokio and Steph Lova

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

TV One did a deep dive into Dru Hill’s past and present during Sunday’s premiere of Unsung. Today, Nokio is singing a different tune.

The Baltimore native sat down with Magic 95.9’s Steph Lova on Monday (February 24) to clear up a few misconceptions and confirm whether or not he’s still in the famed 90s quartet. Nokio also expounded upon on some of the stories told in Unsung, such as that infamous Platinum Party fight.

Press play below to get into the in-depth interview.

See Also: Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut Album [Video]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Nokio Exits Dru Hill, Group Now Sisqo And Two Members Of Playa [VIDEO]  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Dru Hill , Nokio

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dipset, Cam&apos;ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana perform during the Source360 festival
Bleacher Report x Mitchell & Ness Team Up…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Ass Black History Month…
 4 hours ago
02.25.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 4 hours ago
02.25.20
Cardi B On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 5 hours ago
02.25.20
“Making The Band” Reboot Is Hosting Houston Auditions…
 6 hours ago
02.25.20
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 22 hours ago
02.24.20
Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter…
 24 hours ago
02.25.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Eulogy For Kobe &…
 24 hours ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Wale Talks Industry Pressure and Success on ‘Pull…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Justin Bieber Sang “Never Would Have Made It”…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Slain HBCU Student Anitra Gunn’s Boyfriend Has Been…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Jury Deliberations Continue In Harvey Weinstein Rape And Assault Trial
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Jada Pinkett Smith Checks Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close