CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jada Pinkett Smith Checks Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King Comments

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the Long Beach, Calif. rapper gets some real talk from the show's host.

Colorado Avalanche v Los Angeles Kings

Source: Juan Ocampo / Getty

Snoop Dogg received both praise and criticism after he had some choice words for veteran news anchor Gayle King while seemingly issuing a violent threat. Jada Pinkett Smith checked the California rapper for his comments as part of a larger conversation on an upcoming Red Table Talk episode.

In a trailer for the clip released over the weekend, Smith is seen speaking with Snoop and immediately addressed the King comments.

“When you first came out and you said what you said, you know, in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped,” said Smith in a disappointed tone.

She continued with, “I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me. I was like ‘Oh, no, Snoop has taken his power flow away from me, away from Willow (Smith, a co-host), away from my mother.’”

As she spoke, a somber Snoop shook his head passionately, as if he realized the gravity of his words there at that precise moment. While Snoop has offered an apology for his initial comments after being angered by King questioning Lisa Leslie during an interview about the late Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case, he has not taken an opportunity to address it length until now.

Smith offered in the clip that she invited Snoop to the program to have a conversation in the “spirit of healing” and to give him the floor to delve into why he took the stance he did. With emotions still raw around the passing of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other victims of the crash, Snoop felt that King pressing Leslie was out of line.

The Snoop Dogg episode of Red Table Talk airs this coming Wednesday on Facebook Watch.

Photo: Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith Checks Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King Comments  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

jada pinkett smith , red table talk , snoop dogg

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 46 mins ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 3 hours ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
Wale Talks Industry Pressure and Success on ‘Pull…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
Justin Bieber Sang “Never Would Have Made It”…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Jury Deliberations Continue In Harvey Weinstein Rape And Assault Trial
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Jada Pinkett Smith Checks Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King…
 8 hours ago
02.24.20
Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year At Star-Studded…
 1 day ago
02.23.20
New Boo Alert: Wendy Williams Is Dating An…
 1 day ago
02.23.20
33 items
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Cardi B Sued For Assault By Security Guard?
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Cardi B Stars In All New Reebok Doorbell…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut On Rick Ross’…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Damn, We Old: Movies That Turn 20 In…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
Fans Call for TMZ Boycott Over Leaking Black…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close