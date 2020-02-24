Justin Bieber Sang “Never Would Have Made It” At Kanye West Sunday Service

Robert Longfellow

Who makes these decisions? Justin Bieber decided to roll up on Kanye West’s Sunday Service, but the kicker is he sang a rendition of “Never Would’ve Made It.”

Yes, the Beebs decided it would be a good look to drop his spin on Marvin Sapp’s holy classic.

Of course, there is footage.

Kanye’s Sunday Service went down and Justin Bieber got deep in his gospel bag. pic.twitter.com/d0CIHFGrgf — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) February 24, 2020

So much video…

"Sunday Service Vibes u killed it today @justinbieber" – rashaad_dunn via instagram pic.twitter.com/W6Jp8uTUyG — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) February 23, 2020

And even more video.

Video of Justin Bieber and Hailey at Kanye West' Sunday Service in Los Angeles,California (February 23) pic.twitter.com/SJ6z4Fr6fh — Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) February 23, 2020

As far as reactions to this development, we’ve seen out all out slander, and some praise, with little in between. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Justin Bieber singing at the Sunday Service.. My dream finally come true pic.twitter.com/9ft1rUjYQp — RED EYE 👁 (@NoHardFeellings) February 23, 2020

