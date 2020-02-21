CLOSE
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some

The British Fashion Awards 2017

Source: Joe/WENN.com / WENN

Rumors have been going around for years that Erykah Badu must have some good ‘lovin’ because she has been leaving men on read for years!  So why not capitalize on it?  And that’s just what Badu did when she announced that she would be selling incense that smelled like her lovely lady parts!

But Badu isn’t the first celebrity to capitalize of the smell of her lower region, just last month Gwyneth Paltrow sold a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” for $75 a pop and it sold out quickly.  But it seems like the smell of a celebrity’s vagina might be a good marketing tool because Badu’s incense sold out in a mere nineteen minutes after launching her new website!

Badu claims her incense were created from ashes of her own burned underwear along with “Pure resin, handmade, sun dried. Also created with essential oils and herbs. ”  You can currently pre-order twenty-five sticks of the Badussy for $50.

See the thankful sell out message from Muva Badu below

 

Erykah Badu shared a video to her Instagram and it’s getting more than its fair share of love due to the celebration of motherhood. The video sees one generation of Badu introduce the next with the cute caption, “‘Mom.’ – ancestry in progress’ The post also highlights the birth years of every woman, from Badu’s daughter Puma (1992) to Badu herself (1970), Badu’s mother (1948) and her grandmother (1915). It’s not the first viral video of Badu showcasing her family. Two years ago, a video of Puma serenading her mother with vocals during her annual birthday bash in Dallas got our attention and two years before that, Badu, her son Seven and daughter Mars were singing “High Hopes” by Frank Sinatra. https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Fu_evFJbK/?utm_source=ig_embed The Badu love is more than deep and plenty of fans had their say on how cute the video was. See their responses below!

 

Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

erykah badu

