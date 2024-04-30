Flau’Jae Talks Music Career, Her BIG 3 Rappers & Why She’s Taking a Social Media Break

It’s been a busy 2024 for Flau’Jae Johnson: Earlier this month, The Athlete’s Foot announced a significant Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with the standout college basketball player for the LSU Tigers. This partnership inaugurates Flau’jae as TAF’s 2024 Brand Ambassador, marking a significant milestone in TAF’s athlete-brand collaborations.

On the court we all know she’s a problem and she’s applying that same pressure to the music world. Flau’Jae caught up with Young Jas for a convo that covers music, sports and this crazy social media world.

Check out the interview below..