Flau’Jae Talks Music Career, Her BIG 3 Rappers & Why She’s Taking a Social Media Break

Published on April 30, 2024

Flau'Jae

It’s been a busy 2024 for Flau’Jae Johnson: Earlier this month, The Athlete’s Foot  announced a significant Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with the standout college basketball player for the LSU Tigers. This partnership inaugurates Flau’jae as TAF’s 2024 Brand Ambassador, marking a significant milestone in TAF’s athlete-brand collaborations.

On the court we all know she’s a problem and she’s applying that same pressure to the music world. Flau’Jae caught up with Young Jas for a convo that covers music, sports and this crazy social media world.

Check out the interview below..

