Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Posted On The Corner: Anycia Breaks Down Her Club Etiquette Rules And Why Manni Is The Best BFF

| 05.02.24
Dismiss
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The “rookie era” for any up-and-coming rap sensation can be some of the most fun times an artist will have before things get muddied up by the politics of the industry and friends switching up as the lights get brighter.

Thankfully, we don’t see that happening at all when it comes to South Atlanta’s smokey-voiced siren Anycia. Actually, after her visit to Posted On The Corner this week, we can rest peacefully knowing that she’s in good hands by way of her ride-or-die bestie, Manni Fresh.

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Kevin Liles Talks Politics Of Rap, Gunna’s Return, Rico Wade And Young Thug

The two practically conducted the interview with each other based on the amount of times that Anycia paused her convo with Incognito and DJ Misses in order to “cut up” with Manni as he sat on the side. It’s a bond that’s so needed in an industry notorious for fostering fake friendships by the bucket, and you get a real sense that even in the midst of fun these two are serious about their joint come-up in the game. We love to see it!

Watch our full interview with “Back Outside” femcee Anycia below right here via Posted On The Corner:

 

The post Posted On The Corner: Anycia Breaks Down Her Club Etiquette Rules And Why Manni Is The Best BFF appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Anycia Breaks Down Her Club Etiquette Rules And Why Manni Is The Best BFF  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Tank Dell
News

Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell Victim in Florida Mass Shooting

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Responds To Video of Saturday Night Fire

Treat Mom Like a Queen Contest
Contests

Treat Mom Like a Queen with Dinner at FRNDS Restaurant PLUS Passes to The Ladies R&B Kickback

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Kendrick Lamar
News

[LISTEN] Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with New Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Amanda Seales
Schedule

The Amanda Seales Show

Nelly, Ashanti
Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close