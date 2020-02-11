CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Signs With The WWE

&apos;Skyscraper&apos; Premiere in New York City

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business.

Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has signed a development deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. Simone has reported the WWE Performance Center to begin training and if things work out, she would become the WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar.

The 18-year-old looks to follow in the footsteps of her legendary family: Great-Grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, Grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson and her dad, 10-time WWE Champion The Rock.

RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The Rock, Rocky Johnson Dead At 75

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Outshines Him During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Unveiling [VIDEO]

The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Signs With The WWE  was originally published on kysdc.com

dwayne "the rock" johnson , simone johnson

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 1 hour ago
02.11.20
Yella Beezy Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Fight At…
 3 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Signs With The…
 4 hours ago
02.11.20
10 items
10 Times Kelly Rowland Killed It On The…
 5 hours ago
02.11.20
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed…
 15 hours ago
02.11.20
Power Season 6, Series Finale
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 19 hours ago
02.10.20
7 items
All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020…
 21 hours ago
02.10.20
Nicki Minaj Says She Was Bullied For “Yikes”…
 23 hours ago
02.10.20
9 items
Dallas’ Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks…
 24 hours ago
02.10.20
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Gayle King, Takes Leave…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
15 items
Blac Chyna Roasted Ferociously Over Her Oscar Awards…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Spike Lee Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant With…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Snoop Dogg Claims He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Hennessy Is The Official Spirit Of The NBA
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Little Known Black History Fact: Lusia Harris
 1 day ago
02.10.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 2 days ago
02.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close