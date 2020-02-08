CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make Off With Bag

Luckily, the young starlet was not harmed in the process.

Official Revolt Summit After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Future may need to hire some goons to escort his lady Lori Harvey to and fro, this after she was nearly carjacked in Atlanta. The 23-year-old starlet was unharmed in the process and apparently didn’t involve the police.

TMZ reports that the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey parked her vehicle at an apartment complex and went to the trunk to retrieve some items when one person sneaked up and hopped in the driver’s seat of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a high-end SUV from the automaker.

The outlet was able to obtain a police report which details the harrowing event in full from Harvey’s perspective. Harvey bravely tried to take on the car thief and fought with him as he sat in the driver’s seat but he pushed her off.

We’ll let TMZ say the rest:

Lori told cops that’s when she realized she could just walk away with the key fob to thwart the attempted auto theft — because it can’t be put in drive without it. We’re told she simply walked away nonchalantly.

As she did, a second suspect pulled up in a getaway car, hopped out, ran to the back of her Rolls and grabbed a red duffel bag. Both he and the first suspect jumped in their vehicle and fled.

The outlet adds that the report detailed that the duffel bag only contained clothing and nothing of importance. Harvey was returning from a shopping trip at a local Whole Foods location so police are working with the store to hopefully obtain surveillance video of the suspects.

And if you’re wondering where we got our story title from, peep the song below and pay attention to the opening bars. It should sound familiar to the heads.

Photo: Getty

Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make Off With Bag  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lori Harvey

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 7 hours ago
02.08.20
Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make…
 11 hours ago
02.08.20
YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Don’t Count”…
 14 hours ago
02.08.20
New Jersey High School Basketball Coach Catches Fade…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
10 items
Meek Mill’s Banging Baby Mama Milan Harris Is…
 1 day ago
02.08.20
Common, Chance The Rapper Named 2020 NBA All-Star…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
CBS This Morning
Oprah Says Gayle King Has Received Death Threats…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Went In On…
 2 days ago
02.07.20
We Lit: 5 Of The Blackity, Blackest Moments…
 2 days ago
02.07.20
15 items
Jay Electronica Promises New LP In 40 Days
 2 days ago
02.07.20
Kobe Bryant during an appearance on ABC&apos;s Jimmy Kimmel Live!&apos;
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Gayle King Responds To Kobe Bryant Backlash, Hurls…
 3 days ago
02.06.20
Future Paying For Son’s Legal Defense In Georgia…
 3 days ago
02.06.20
Karrine Steffans Is Pregnant
 3 days ago
02.06.20
Chris Rock Stars In New Trailer To ‘Saw’…
 3 days ago
02.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close