This segment of Access Houston welcomes the founder of A Survivor’s Voice of Victory, human trafficking activist and survivor, Dr. Nissi Hamilton. January was National Slavery & Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month and Nissi is talk all about it. She explains the difference between sex trafficking and abduction, what to look for in guys that may be involved in sex trafficking, the different type of pimps, and how one can get out.

