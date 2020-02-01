CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pastor Troy Says He’s Not Homophobic After Lil Nas X Grammy Rant

The veteran rapper says he's taken photos with members of the LGBTQ community but that he promotes heterosexuality in his household.

2019 Super Bowl Live

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pastor Troy found himself on the wrong side of the LGBTQ community after the Grammys, Lil Nas X, and mozzarella sticks sparked a rant that many viewed as homophobic. In a sit-down with The Morning Hustle team, the veteran rapper clarified his statements claiming that he isn’t homophobic but instead defending heterosexuality, essentially.

Pastor Troy, 42, expressed his thoughts about casual dining appetizers and how it related to Lil Nas X’s Grammy Awards outfit via Instagram, catching a boatload of criticism in the process. Troy dug his heels in during his chat with The Morning Hustle and it looks like he still has a ways to go in getting that bullseye off his back.

From The Morning Hustle page:

“I’m not homophobic at all. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I done took more pictures with gays, transvestites, all that … it’s not my concern what you are or what you do. Just because I took a picture with this person doesn’t mean I gotta go home and tell my son, ‘Hey man, it’s alright to be gay. I just took this picture with this gay person, it’s cool now.’ It ain’t.”

HeadKrack and the crew posed some questions for Troy and tried to broaden the conversation by saying everyone has a right to live as they do, which is what Troy himself tried to stand on by saying he doesn’t want his teenage son witnessing people living their lives. In essence, the “Are We Cuttin” rapper just wants the LGBTQ community to not live openly as he gets to do.

Check out the full interview in the video below.

Photo: Getty

Pastor Troy Says He’s Not Homophobic After Lil Nas X Grammy Rant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

pastor troy

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Pastor Troy Says He’s Not Homophobic After Lil…
 12 hours ago
02.01.20
The First Trailer For ‘F9’ Has Arrived, Reveals…
 18 hours ago
01.31.20
LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant By Immortalizing Him…
 18 hours ago
01.31.20
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
Ma$e Calls Out Diddy Over Shady Business Practices:…
 20 hours ago
01.31.20
NBA All-Star Game Implements Changes To Honor Kobe…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Young Thug Hospitalized Again, Reason Unknown
 22 hours ago
01.31.20
Been Bad: Kerry Washington Has Been Silently Slaying…
 23 hours ago
01.31.20
Kenya Moore Hints Her Marc Daly Marriage Might…
 24 hours ago
01.31.20
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Kyrie Irving Gets Emotional While Talking About The…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Erica Dixon Says Twins Received “Wishes of Death”…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
50 Cent To Receive A Star On The…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Things Got Heated Between Offset And LAPD During…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close