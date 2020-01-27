CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Checks MSNBC’s Alison Morris Over Her Alleged “Nakers” N-Word Slip

We're still rubbing our chins in disbelief over the "slip."

59th Annual New York Emmy Awards

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

MSNBC reporter Alison Morris was like many an on-air journalist scrambling to cover the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, leading to a slip-up that sounded to most like the n-word. 50 Cent caught wind of the alleged gaffe and has demanded that Morris be fired from her post.

The artist born Curtis Jackson didn’t spend a lot of time blasting Morris, who has been revealed to be a native New Yorker hence she clearly has heard the term New York Knicks in her lifetime.

Although she claimed before the segment that she doesn’t follow basketball, her jumbling of the Los Angeles Lakers, which sounded a lot like “Los Angeles N*ggers,” caught the attention of many. We’ve listened to the clip several times oursleves and we’re not hearing much, if not nothing at all, that sounds like “Los Angeles Nakers.”

“[D]id this b*tch just say that on air,” Fif questioned, later adding that Morris should be fired. Morris claims she was saying the word “Nakers,” mixing up the Knicks and Lakers’ team names but it’s hard to see how it computes. As of now, MSNBC hasn’t addressed the matter publicly but many are hoping a better explanation comes sooner than later. Until that happens, color Hip-Hop Wired and many of our peers and associates skeptical.

Photo: Getty

50 Cent Checks MSNBC’s Alison Morris Over Her Alleged “Nakers” N-Word Slip  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 2 hours ago
01.28.20
Fans Sign Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The…
 13 hours ago
01.28.20
LeBron James Speaks On Kobe Bryant’s Death Via…
 15 hours ago
01.28.20
50 Cent Checks MSNBC’s Alison Morris Over Her…
 19 hours ago
01.28.20
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 24 hours ago
01.27.20
2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Kobe Bryant
K.O.B.E.: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Brief…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At Texas High School Ordered…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 2 days ago
01.27.20
7 items
Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 2 days ago
01.26.20
10 items
SMH: White MSNBC Reporter Drops Hard ER N-Word,…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The…
 2 days ago
01.26.20
Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers…
 3 days ago
01.25.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close