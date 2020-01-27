CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Lizzo Credits Freestyling As Her Biggest Houston Music Influence [VIDEO]

Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Before she became a 3x Grammy winner, before she had “Truth Hurts” and Cuz I Love You and more, Lizzo was cutting her teeth performing at local venues in Houston, waiting for that breakthrough moment that led us to today.

Late last year, she sat down with the University of Houston and highlighted what her biggest Houston influences were. What gave her the biggest freedom? Freestyling.

“Here, freestyling is a whole art form. It’s a culture, it’s a way of life. It’s very laid back, very melodic. I learned how to freestyle here! We would bang on the desks in school, we would bang on the school bus and I called into 97.9 The Box like … I love Lil Flip. I love Kiotti, I saw him at the mall once and said, “Oh he’s so famous!”

The full interview can be viewed here.

RELATED: Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters, The Glow Up &amp; Confidence

RELATED: Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy Gold Bikini

lizzo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 2 hours ago
01.27.20
2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 4 hours ago
01.27.20
Kobe Bryant
K.O.B.E.: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Brief…
 4 hours ago
01.27.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 16 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At…
 17 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 20 hours ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 22 hours ago
01.26.20
10 items
SMH: White MSNBC Reporter Drops Hard ER N-Word,…
 22 hours ago
01.27.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 23 hours ago
01.27.20
Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The…
 1 day ago
01.26.20
Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
How Does It Feel: The Sexiest Music Videos…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Boosts Graduation Rate…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Shuns Own Momma…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close