Lizzo Credits Freestyling As Her Biggest Houston Music Influence [VIDEO]

Before she became a 3x Grammy winner, before she had “Truth Hurts” and Cuz I Love You and more, Lizzo was cutting her teeth performing at local venues in Houston, waiting for that breakthrough moment that led us to today.

Late last year, she sat down with the University of Houston and highlighted what her biggest Houston influences were. What gave her the biggest freedom? Freestyling.

“Here, freestyling is a whole art form. It’s a culture, it’s a way of life. It’s very laid back, very melodic. I learned how to freestyle here! We would bang on the desks in school, we would bang on the school bus and I called into 97.9 The Box like … I love Lil Flip. I love Kiotti, I saw him at the mall once and said, “Oh he’s so famous!”

The full interview can be viewed here.

