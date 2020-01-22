CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters, The Glow Up & Confidence

“I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love.”-Lizzo

Lizzo Rolling Stone Cover

Source: Rolling Stone / Rolling Stone

Lizzo is taking over and rightfully so.

The 31-year old songstress is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone and decided to get real about her body, road to stardom and why haters aren’t going to stop her shine. While the Grammy-nominated artist is known for her hits ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good As Hell’, no one can deny the impact that her open approach to body positivity and mental health has had.

In the interview, Lizzo opens up about her emotional breakdown in 2018 which she describes as a “scary time”, but more importantly she explains why she will never allow a hater to shame her for feeling comfortable in her own skin.

”I wrote ‘My Skin’ when I was 26, so at that point I had already gotten to a place where I’m confronting myself and I’m happy with it,” Lizzo explained. “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

While she’s happy that she’ inspiring so many to feel comfortable in their own skin as well, Lizzo notes that body positivity is more than just a fad.

“I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It’s not a trend,” she said.

A career is an understatement, after grinding for more than a decade it was Lizzo’s secret talent that catapulted her into the public eye. Despite the fact that “Truth Hurts” was released ad garnered a little steam, it was Lizzo playing a flute rendition of Kendrick Lamar‘s “Big Shot” that garnered the most attention and helped get the momentum train moving.

”I think that was another reason why I was so satisfied,” Lizzo said. “Because I was known as a flute player now. Secret’s out: I am a band nerd.”

All in all Lizzo states that her road to stardom was rough but necessary because now the “Coconut Oil” singer knows exactly who she is and she’s proud of that.

”As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman,” Lizzo said. “I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That [is the] message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.”

Check out the full interview here and images from Lizzo’s cover shoot with David LaChappelle below.

View this post on Instagram

𝐋𝐈𝐙𝐙𝐎 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ There ain’t nothing I can do or nothing I can say That folks don’t criticize me But I’m goin’ to do just as I want to anyway And don’t care if they all despise me I can go to Church on Sunday Then just sing the shimmy down on Monday ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ——————————Bessie Smith. —————————- (Empress of the Blues)-“Ain’t’ Nobody’s Business If I Do”⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @rollingstone 2020 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Chromogenic Print ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ©️David LaChapelle

A post shared by David LaChapelle (@david_lachapelle) on

View this post on Instagram

…𝐋𝐈𝐙𝐙𝐎 —𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭…⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ But am I less Holy, ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ’Cause I chose to puff a blunt drink a beer with my homies Before we find world peace We gotta find peace end the war in the streets ⠀ ⠀ My ghetto gospel ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ “GhettoGospel”-TUPAC SHAKUR From the: Album- “Loyal to the Game” Soundtrack-Feature Documentary-“RIZE”⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ @rollingstone ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2020 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Chromogenic Print ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ©️David LaChapelle

A post shared by David LaChapelle (@david_lachapelle) on

Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters, The Glow Up & Confidence  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lizzo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On…
 4 hours ago
01.22.20
Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters,…
 5 hours ago
01.22.20
Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident,…
 5 hours ago
01.22.20
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 10 hours ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
PWS5_509 Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora)
Joseph Sikora Teases Power Spinoff, ‘Tommy’ [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
19 items
Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Father, Rocky…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Fans, Ex-Teammates Want NBA To Help Delonte West…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
95 items
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
DJ Screw
Watch The 'All Screwed Up' Trailer
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close