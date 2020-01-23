CLOSE
Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date Set For 2022

Those charges in South Carolina are still looming...

Source: MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 10: Kodak Black Homecoming Concert at Watsco Center on August 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images) 

Kodak Black‘s freedom is on ice until at least 2022. Recently, the Florida rapper was to be shipped to a facility in Kentucky to serve his time for federal firearms charges.

TMZ reports that Kodak will be out around Aug. 14, 2022, per the Feds. However, since that date falls on a Sunday, the policy is that he’ll be let out a couple days early on the prior Friday.

As for where he will be doing his time, after leaving Miami the rapper will be making a pitstop at an Oklahoma City federal prison before moving on to his final stop in Kentucky, per his attorney.

Kodak hasn’t exactly been a model citizen behind bars after reportedly getting an altercation with a CO. However, he contends that the officials are trying to kill him, along with alleging that he’s been beaten, drugged and denied food.

Reportedly, Kodak’s mom Kodak’s mom has hired Benjamin Crump, who previously represent the parents of the late Trayvon Martin and she is threatening to sue the Bureau of Prisons over her sons alleged mistreatment. It’s hasn’t been all bad, with Kodak telling fans he plans to get his college diploma and enter rehab while on his involuntary vacation.

Here’s the thing, though. Kodak is still facing a sexual assault case in South Carolina. Kodak infamously got pinched by the Feds while he was heading to the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. His crime was lying on a pair of gun purchase applications, which is a federal offense.

The struggle continues.

Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date Set For 2022  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

