Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’ Cornrow Wigs On White Models For Paris Fashion Week

As cutting edge and ahead of the curve as the fashion industry can be at times, they can also often feel stuck in the past, especially a racist one.
We’ve seen beloved brands such as Burberry boast nooses in their lines, H&M plaster monkey sweatshirts on their Black models or use blackface on Gucci garb. To make matters even worse, we’ve also seen designers troll us by ignoring deserving Black models and appropriating our culture on white models.
Case in point, Japanese brand Commes des Garçons recently threw on some horrible cornrow wigs on their white male models during a recent Paris Fashion Week show…and we have questions.
What does this have anything to do with Fall 2020 or fashion? These wigs are worse than the ones in “Tyler Perry’s Fall From Grace.”
Of course, when these pics hit Beyonce’s Internet, Black Twitter had words, calling them out for cultural appropriation, rarely ever using Black models and accusing them of racism.
Welp!
On Jan. 19, after the show’s hairstylist, Julien d’Ys dismissed the criticism as “stupid” in now-deleted tweets, he took to Instagram to share an apology.
“My inspiration for the comme des garçons show was Egyptian prince,” he wrote. “…Never was it my intention to hurt or offend anyone, ever. If I did I deeply apologize.”
In addition, Commes des Garçons also issued an apology to Dazed.
“The inspiration for the headpieces for Comme des Garçons menswear FW’20 show was the look of an Egyptian prince. It was never ever our intention to disrespect or hurt anyone – we deeply and sincerely apologise for any offense it has caused.”
Umm…Egyptians were Black…and this is still an entire mess.
To be honest, learning that this line hadn’t used Black models in nearly 20 years, what more can you expect?
RELATED NEWS:
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Forgot About The Plus Size Beyhive Members
H&M Offers Apology After Using Black Boy To Model & ‘Coolest Monkey In The Jungle’ Sweatshirt
Just Reschedule Black History Month! Burberry Apologizes For Noose Hoodie
That Little Black Girl's Hair In The H&M Ad Isn't The Problem. Perhaps The Problem Is You.
That Little Black Girl's Hair In The H&M Ad Isn't The Problem. Perhaps The Problem Is You.
1.1 of 22
2.2 of 22
3.3 of 22
4.4 of 22
5.5 of 22
6.6 of 22
7.7 of 22
8.8 of 22
9.9 of 22
10.10 of 22
11.11 of 22
12.12 of 22
13.13 of 22
14.14 of 22
15.15 of 22
16.16 of 22
17.17 of 22
18.18 of 22
19.19 of 22
20.20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22.22 of 22
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’ Cornrow Wigs On White Models For Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com