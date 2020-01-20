CLOSE
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby Boy!

Swimsuits For All

Source: Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All / Resort Collection

Congrats to Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin!

The model gave birth to her first child over the weekend, a healthy baby boy. She wrote on Instagram, “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.”

Last August, she and Ervin not only celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary but also news that they were to be first-time parents.

She captioned the post, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”

Late last year, she revealed on Ellen the sex of the baby.

Ashley Graham

