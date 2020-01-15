‘Insecure’ Season 4 To Premiere In April [VIDEO]

After a year and some change away, Insecure is coming back to television and it couldn’t come at a moment sooner. On Wednesday (Jan. 15), show creator Issa Rae unveiled not only the premiere date for season four but also a hilarious freestyle from Issa herself.

The show has garnered critical and cultural praise since its premiere in 2016. The show stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Amanda Seales, Natasha Rothwell, and more.

When fans were expecting a new season in 2019, Issa and the writing team revealed that there was going to be a break between seasons three and four to mostly life and gain new experiences.

“I haven’t even started writing four,” she told The Guardian last year. “But we needed a break, after going back-to-back for three years. Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel. That’s not conducive to creativity at all. So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life.”

Watch the teaser trailer from Issa below.

