CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Insecure’ Season 4 To Premiere In April [VIDEO]

Get your Sunday nights set accordingly.

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

After a year and some change away, Insecure is coming back to television and it couldn’t come at a moment sooner. On Wednesday (Jan. 15), show creator Issa Rae unveiled not only the premiere date for season four but also a hilarious freestyle from Issa herself.

The show has garnered critical and cultural praise since its premiere in 2016. The show stars Yvonne Orji, Jay EllisAmanda SealesNatasha Rothwell, and more.

When fans were expecting a new season in 2019, Issa and the writing team revealed that there was going to be a break between seasons three and four to mostly life and gain new experiences.

RELATED: Insecure Fans Are Hella Stressed After HBO Confirms ‘Insecure’ Ain’t Coming Back ‘Till 2020

RELATED: Issa Rae Confirms Season 4 Of ‘Insecure’ Will Be The Biggest Season Yet

“I haven’t even started writing four,” she told The Guardian last year. “But we needed a break, after going back-to-back for three years. Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel. That’s not conducive to creativity at all. So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life.”

Watch the teaser trailer from Issa below.

RELATED: 20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram

RELATED: #TeamDaniel: Every Time ‘Insecure’ Actor Y’lan Noel Looked Like Bae [PHOTOS]

insecure , Issa Rae

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
HBOs Insecure Block Party
‘Insecure’ Season 4 To Premiere In April [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
01.15.20
7 items
Beyoncé Shows Off Cheeks, Reveals Ivy Park X…
 3 hours ago
01.15.20
Timbaland Drops More Than 130 Pounds After Kicking…
 4 hours ago
01.15.20
Offset Settles His $200K Debt With Uncle Sam
 4 hours ago
01.15.20
Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr.…
 6 hours ago
01.15.20
10 items
Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock…
 8 hours ago
01.15.20
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 9 hours ago
01.15.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion For Home Confinement Out…
 10 hours ago
01.15.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 11 hours ago
01.15.20
You Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Isn’t Tripping…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
WNBA, Union Unite For Historic CBA That Raises…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Cardi B Ponders A Possible Future in Politics…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
O.T. Genasis Is Back With Another Gang Banger…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Natasha Romanova Faces Off With Task Master In…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Akon attends the red carpet of the 2019 MTV EMAs, Europe Music Awards, at Fibes Conference & Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, on 03 November 2019. | usage worldwide
Akon Is Building A City In His Native…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Yung Joc Proudly Explains Rideshare Side Hustle After…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close