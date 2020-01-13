CLOSE
Good Morning H-Town
Marshawn Lynch Offers A Life Lesson: Take Care Of Your Mind, Your Body & Your Money [VIDEO]

Marshawn Lynch

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Marshawn Lynch used what could have been his final press conference as a NFL player to offer advice. Not just for football players, even though they were the intended audience, but for everybody.

Moments after the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, Lynch opened up, unprompted about what young NFL players should be worried about on their road to retirement. And in true Oakland fashion, Lynch was himself with every statement.

“Look, I’ll say like this though, right?” Lynch said. “This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if it was me, or if I had a opportunity to let these little young sahobs know something, I’d say take care of y’all money, African, because that sh*t don’t last forever. Now I done been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the f*ck you want to. So I tell y’all right now while y’all in it: Take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done go ahead and take care of yourself.

“So while y’all at it right now, take care of y’all bodies, you know what I mean; take care of y’all chicken, you feel me; take care of y’all mentals because, look, we ain’t lasting that long. I had a couple players that I played with that they’re no longer here no more — they’re no longer — so, I mean, you feel me? So you start taking care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies, y’all chicken, so when y’all ready to walk away, walk away and you’ll be able to do what you want to do.”

If you need a quick translator, chicken = money. Bay Area slang for you.

Salute a legend.

Marshawn Lynch

