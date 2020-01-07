CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rae Sremmurd’s Stepdad Killed & Their Younger Brother Is In Custody

BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

According to TMZ the rap duo Rae Sremmurd’s stepdad, Floyd Sullivan, was shot and killed in Mississippi Monday night. The police have taken their 19-year-old half brother, Michael Sullivan, into custody.

According to law enforcement, Police arrived to the home where officers found 62-year-old Sullivan dead due to multiple gun shot wounds. Their younger brother is being held for a psychiatric evaluation and believed to be a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say that no one else is being looked at for the murder.

We send our condolences to the family and will update this story as more details become available.

Source: TMZ

See Also: 

No More Sremm? Slim Jxmmi Cryptically Tweets Rae Sremmurd Has Split And Teases New Album

Jhené Aiko & Rae Sremmurd Bring The Sci-Fi Looks In ‘Sativa’ Music Vid

 

Rae Sremmurd’s Stepdad Killed & Their Younger Brother Is In Custody  was originally published on hot963.com

rae sremmurd

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rae Sremmurd’s Stepdad Killed & Their Younger Brother…
 4 hours ago
01.07.20
Michael Ealy & Gary Owen Participated In “Wife…
 6 hours ago
01.07.20
Creep Daddy: Adrien Broner Caught DM’ing Underage Bhad…
 7 hours ago
01.07.20
58 items
Forever Blue: All The Times Blue Ivy Carter…
 9 hours ago
01.07.20
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Travis Scott & Cactus Jack’s ‘Jackboys’ Debut At…
 23 hours ago
01.06.20
10 items
It’s A Wrap: Dirty Macking Duo Apryl &…
 1 day ago
01.07.20
First day of Harvey Weinstein trial
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
Netflix Announces Upcoming 2020 Projects Including A Spike…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 2 days ago
01.05.20
DaBaby Released From Jail After Alleged Concert Promoter…
 2 days ago
01.05.20
Remember These Classic Black Golden Globes Moments?
 2 days ago
01.06.20
20 items
Night 2 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II:…
 3 days ago
01.05.20
PlayStation 5 Will Support Backwards Compability For All…
 3 days ago
01.04.20
Drake Confirms New Season Of ‘Top Boy’ In…
 3 days ago
01.04.20
15 items
Twitter Reacts To More Damning Revelations From Lifetime’s…
 4 days ago
01.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close