CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Announces Upcoming 2020 Projects Including A Spike Lee Joint & Barack & Michelle Obama Produced Documentary

Not gonna lie, Netflix not having any Marvel related series kinda hurt, b...

Netflix and Film at Lincoln Center host the world premiere of ROLLING THUNDER REVUE: A BOB DYLAN STORY BY MARTIN SCORSESE

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Ever since Netflix paved the way for online media streaming services, others like Hulu, Amazon Prime and now even cable networks like Cinemax have tried to follow suit. Still, Netflix continues to dominate the game and going into 2020 it looks like they’ll continue to reign.

Over the weekend the network that started it all took to social media to announce a slate of new projects set to drop in the double deuce double O (wait, that’s not exactly right), and amongst the more interesting projects are Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, documentary executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Crip Camp.

Naturally a few had jokes about the title of the Obamas produced film.

Though these titles are sure to get burn once they drop later this year, we are a bit disappointed that Netflix didn’t give any update on The Council which will star Will Smith as Nicky Barnes.

Are y’all excited about Netflix’s 2020 slate of projects? Let us know in the comments.

Netflix Announces Upcoming 2020 Projects Including A Spike Lee Joint & Barack & Michelle Obama Produced Documentary  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Barack Obama , netflix , Spike Lee

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Netflix Announces Upcoming 2020 Projects Including A Spike…
 2 hours ago
01.06.20
Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In…
 6 hours ago
01.06.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 17 hours ago
01.05.20
DaBaby Released From Jail After Alleged Concert Promoter…
 1 day ago
01.05.20
Remember These Classic Black Golden Globes Moments?
 1 day ago
01.06.20
20 items
Night 2 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II:…
 2 days ago
01.05.20
PlayStation 5 Will Support Backwards Compability For All…
 2 days ago
01.04.20
Drake Confirms New Season Of ‘Top Boy’ In…
 2 days ago
01.04.20
15 items
Twitter Reacts To More Damning Revelations From Lifetime’s…
 3 days ago
01.05.20
DaBaby Held Without Bond After Active Dallas Warrant…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Kevin Hart Birthday at Drais
Trey Songz Hit With $10 Million Sexual Assault…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
20 items
Laugh To Keep From Crying: Black Twitter Gets…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby & More…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Tempers Flare In Love & Hip Hop: Miami…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close