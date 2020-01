On this segment of Access Houston we welcome the executive director of MDA, Liz Ortega, and Mr. Chandresh Patel, who is the honoree for MDA’s Toast to Life Gala. We talk about what muscular dystrophy is, the services offered from MDA, the Toast to Life Gala, and how people can donate to this cause. Mr. Patel also shares how MDA has impacted his son, Shanti.

