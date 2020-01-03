CLOSE
DaBaby Detained After Alleged Involvement In Miami Robbery

92Q's WinterFest 2019

Source: Keith Cartwright / Radio One Digital

More money, more problems for DaBaby.

Police in Miami arrested the Grammy-nominated rapper Thursday according to Fox46. He was in town for a star-studded New Year’s Eve performance at Story Nightclub.

A reason has yet to be provided for the apprehension. However, this isn’t Billion Dollar Baby’s first run-in with the law.

Just less than two weeks ago he was cuffed and carried away while in his hometown Charlotte for alleged marijuana possession, resisting an officer and additional charges.

DaBaby has accused Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department of targeting him and unlawfully searing his vehicle.

Peep videos of the arrest below.

See Also: DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful Arrest After His Show

DaBaby Detained After Alleged Involvement In Miami Robbery  was originally published on 92q.com

dababy

