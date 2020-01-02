CLOSE
Entertainment News
All The Times Ari Lennox Was Right About Life

Roots Picnic 2019

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

The best thing about being a celebrity is having the platform to share your message with the world. Many artists don’t take full advantage of the opportunity, but those who GAF about the well being of their people are always spreading that good gospel. Like Ari Lennox.

The sultry soul queen is a such a blessing to the music industry, Black women and the world as a whole. Not only is she beautiful, talented and funny — she’s woke AF and doesn’t have an issue speaking out about injustices.

The power of her awareness and sensitivity also makes her susceptible to ignorant people’s opinions. Earlier this week, the Shea Butter queen took to social media to vent about a nasty tweet that was making its rounds on social media. And as painful as it is to watch, Ari was 100 percent factual in her statements.

But this isn’t the first time (and certainly won’t be the last) that Ari spoke the whole truth and nothing but the truth. It’s almost as though every time she tweets or speaks, she drops some much needed gems, often times mixing it with humor.

Nevertheless, Ari Lennox is the truth and should be protected at all costs. Hit the flip for all the times our queen was right about life.

All The Times Ari Lennox Was Right About Life  was originally published on globalgrind.com

